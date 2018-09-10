App
Last Updated : Sep 10, 2018 01:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pervez Musharraf treason trial to be held daily from October 9

The previous Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government had filed the treason case against the ex-army chief Musharraf in 2013 over the imposition of extra-constitutional emergency in November 2007.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A special court hearing the treason case against Pakistan's former dictator Gen. Pervez Musharraf decided on Monday to conduct daily proceedings from October 9 against the former military ruler.

Adjourning the case on Monday, three-member tribunal lead by Justice Yawar Ali said the case will be heard against the Dubai-based former president on a daily basis from October 9 – the date of next hearing.

"The case has to be taken to logical conclusion soon," he said.

He also asked the interior ministry to give in writing how Musharraf can be produced in the court.

Justice Ali also asked prosecution lawyer Nasser-ud-Din Nayyer to guide the court if Musharraf's statement can be recorded through a video link.

Musharraf left Pakistan for Dubai for medical treatment on March 18, 2016 with a commitment to come back. He managed to go abroad after his name was removed from the Exit Control List on the orders of the Supreme Court.

A few months later, however, the special court declared him a proclaimed offender and ordered the confiscation of his property owing to his no-show.

He has repeatedly refused to return to Pakistan citing security reasons.

His lawyer Akhar Shah said that the former president could not appear in person due to security reasons. He also said that Musharraf's health was not good and was not allowed by the doctors in Dubai to travel.

Shah said that Musharraf will appear before the court if the government accorded him president-level security.

Gen. Musharraf took power in 1999 by toppling the government of prime minister Nawaz Sharif and ruled until 2008 when he was forced to step down.
First Published on Sep 10, 2018 01:44 pm

