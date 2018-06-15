Pervez Musharraf barred from contesting election by Pakistan Supreme Court

The conditional permission given to former President Pervez Musharraf to contest the upcoming elections has been withdrawn by Pakistan’s Supreme Court. This decision comes after Musharraf’s counsel informed the Court that he will not be able to return to the country today.

As per a report by Pakistan's news channel Geo News, the order was passed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar. The bench was hearing a case filed by Musharraf in 2015 against the rejection of his nomination papers in the 2013 General Elections at the Supreme Court’s Lahore Registry.

Musharraf’s counsel told the bench, “Musharraf wants to return to the country but cannot, owing to the current situation and Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.”

The Chief Justice Nisar had enquired about Musharraf’s intention of coming back to Pakistan earlier in the day and had ordered the Deputy Attorney General to submit an update about Musharraf’s appearance in the court at the earliest.

Justice Nisar was quoted as saying, “The hearing was scheduled for 2:00 pm today but we can wait if Musharraf will appear [before the court].”

The Supreme Court had asked Musharraf to return to the country by 2 pm on June 14.

There were many claims about Musharraf returning to Pakistan within 24 hours. However, Dr Amjad, the Secretary-General of the All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) made a ‘turnabout statement’ stating that the former President was unlikely to return by June 14. He also cited ‘difficulties in purchasing tickets back home’ as the reason behind the delay.

On June 7, the Supreme Court had assured Musharraf that he would not be arrested before his appearance in the Court. However, due to his absence, Justice Nisar also observed that he will not allow the scrutiny of Musharraf’s nomination for the upcoming 2018 General Elections if he failed to appear before the Court.