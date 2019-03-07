App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 07, 2019 02:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pervez Musharraf admits JeM carried out attacks in India during his tenure

Pakistan military, however, denied the terror group's presence in the country.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Pakistan's former president Pervez Musharraf has admitted that Masood Azhar-led Jaish-e-Mohammed carried out attacks in India during his tenure on the instructions of the intelligence agencies. Musharraf, 75, who is currently in Dubai, said that the Pakistan government's crackdown on the JeM, which also tried to assassinate him twice, was a good move.

The JeM recently claimed responsibility for the February 14 Pulwama attack that left 40 CRPF personnel dead, increasing tensions between India and Pakistan. Last month, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi during an interview with CNN said that Azhar is in Pakistan, but the government can act against him only if India presents "solid" and "inalienable" evidence that can stand in a court of law.

Pakistan military, however, denied the terror group's presence in the country.

Amid mounting international pressure after the Pulwama attack, Pakistan on March 5 detained 44 members of the banned militant outfits, including Azhar's son and brother.

related news

"This is a good move. I have always said that the JeM is a terrorist organisation and they only had carried out a suicide attack in an attempt to assassinate me. Action should be taken against them. I am happy the

Musharraf, who also served as Pakistan's army chief, said that the action against the JeM should have been taken earlier.

When asked why he himself had not taken any action against the Jaish leadership and the organisation when he was in power, the former military ruler said, "Those were different times. Our intelligence men were involved in a tit-for-tat between India and Pakistan...This was continuing at that time and amid all of this, no major action was taken against the Jaish. And I also did not insist."

Musharraf had ruled Pakistan from 1999 to 2008. Musharraf, who has been living in Dubai since March 2016, is facing the treason case for suspending the Constitution in 2007, a punishable offence for which he was indicted in 2014.
First Published on Mar 7, 2019 01:56 pm

tags #India #Pakistan #world

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

More Electric Vehicles in Pipeline, Not Just for Fleet but Also for Pr ...

Sona Mohapatra Not Happy with Salman Khan on Her Timeline, Requests Tw ...

India vs Australia | #YourCallonCN - Should Rahul Open the Batting Ins ...

These Microscopic Jacquemus Bags at Paris Fashion Week are Huge on Mem ...

Here Are The Radar Systems Used by Indian Armed Forces: INDRA, RAJENDR ...

India Lose Sixth Consecutive T20I as England Seal Series

Naga People Never Asked India for Its Land, Says Chairman of Rebel Gro ...

India Wants to Keep Iran Oil Purchases at 300,000 bpd in Extended Waiv ...

Chidambaram Cites Nixon-Era Pentagon Papers to Demand Publication of R ...

'RSS shakhas produce ill-informed bigots': Omar Abdullah lashes out at ...

HBO’s Leaving Neverland review: The last word on Michael Jackson’s ...

Unpacking row over IAF strikes in Balakot, satellite data: Unless Indi ...

Donald Trump revokes Obama-era order on reporting civilian casualties ...

ICICI Bank-Videocon loan case: Enforcement Directorate probing Rs 389- ...

WhatsApp to ban users on unofficial apps: Here’s how to switch to th ...

In Meghalaya, a school teacher is spearheading a turmeric farming move ...

Champions League: Manchester United barge into quarters with historic ...

Gandhi's diet offers food for thought, as historian Nico Slate highlig ...

Kalank first poster: Varun Dhawan is menacing and how

Indian Premier League 2019 EXCLUSIVE: IPL presenters to play PlayerUnk ...

Kalank first poster: Why are Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapo ...

The Sky Is Pink: Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim begin wit ...

International Women's Day 2019: Women who broke silence over abuse and ...

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Article 15: All you need to know about this art ...

Happy Birthday Anupam Kher: Ganesha predicts a stress free year ahead ...

BJP’s Sharad Tripathi slams party member Rakesh Singh Baghel with a ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.