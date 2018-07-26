App
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2018 11:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HC orders social media platforms to delete all posts that suggest 'Kurkure is made of plastic'

PepsiCo, has secures an interim order from the Delhi High Court which asks social media platforms to block "defamatory" posts about the snack.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

PepsiCo has secured an interim order from the Delhi High Court to remove all references to its Kurkure brand being made of plastic off the internet.

According to Medianamathe order places the liability of blocking "defamatory" posts on social media outlets. According to the report, PepsiCo has gone ahead and invested over Rs 2 crore to dismiss the rumours, demanding damages worth Rs 2.1 crore from defendants apart from blocking the links.

If one types "Kurkure has plastic" on YouTube or Google, a plethora of results appear, which shows the curiosity of people insistent on knowing if the snack is really made of plastic or contains any synthetic material.

As reported by News18, Kurkure is a hot topic on multiple forums such as Quora, with users trying to decode the myth. A user on Quora actually wrote, "Kurkure does melt when you burn it, but again most of the salty snacks do the same. It burns because it contains carbohydrates. The plastic-like substance that you see in Kurkure is nothing but starch."

related news

A Twitter user recently shared PepsiCo's defamation documents against social media sites including Twitter. One of his tweets has been used as "evidence" when the company filed the suit.



First Published on Jul 26, 2018 11:28 pm

tags #Companies #Current Affairs #Trending News #World News

