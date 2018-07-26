HC orders social media platforms to delete all posts that suggest 'Kurkure is made of plastic'

PepsiCo has secured an interim order from the Delhi High Court to remove all references to its Kurkure brand being made of plastic off the internet.



TROLOLOL! This has become my favourite Twitter conversation of the year. When brands just don't get it... pic.twitter.com/pmxXVwOVos

— Sahil Rizwan (@SahilRiz) March 3, 2015

According to Medianama , the order places the liability of blocking "defamatory" posts on social media outlets. According to the report, PepsiCo has gone ahead and invested over Rs 2 crore to dismiss the rumours, demanding damages worth Rs 2.1 crore from defendants apart from blocking the links.

If one types "Kurkure has plastic" on YouTube or Google, a plethora of results appear, which shows the curiosity of people insistent on knowing if the snack is really made of plastic or contains any synthetic material.

As reported by News18, Kurkure is a hot topic on multiple forums such as Quora, with users trying to decode the myth. A user on Quora actually wrote, "Kurkure does melt when you burn it, but again most of the salty snacks do the same. It burns because it contains carbohydrates. The plastic-like substance that you see in Kurkure is nothing but starch."

A Twitter user recently shared PepsiCo's defamation documents against social media sites including Twitter. One of his tweets has been used as "evidence" when the company filed the suit.



Someone from PepsiCo India is suing Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Google, and YouTube regarding defamation of one of their products and a tweet from my old account is being used as part of the evidence...I don't even... pic.twitter.com/sxkWTUIPwG — Nikhil Jois (@nikhiljoisr) July 21, 2018





Wow PepsiCo has blocked tweets about KURKURE and PLASTIC according to this piece article about KURKURE and PLASTIC, wonder if other companies in KURKURE IS MADE OF PLASTIC type of situations would do the same https://t.co/L4EmGTmnrd Some users expressed outrage over the allegations of plastic in Kurkure and the legal turn of events that followed. — Tanmay Bhat (@thetanmay) July 26, 2018

