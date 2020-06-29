App
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2020 07:08 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Pepsi joining Facebook ad boycott: Reports

The halt on advertising will run through July and August, the report said. Sources described the move as a "global boycott" on placing Facebook ads, the report said.

Reuters

PepsiCo Inc will stop advertising on Facebook Inc , FOX Business Network reported on Sunday, citing sources.

PepsiCo did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

The food and beverage company joins a growing number of companies pulling ad dollars from Facebook, including ice-cream maker Ben & Jerry's and Unilever PLC .

First Published on Jun 29, 2020 07:00 am

tags #Facebook #PepsiCo Inc #World News

