App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 29, 2020 02:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

People with intellectual disabilities more likely to die from COVID-19: Study

Researchers from Syracuse University and SUNY Upstate Medical University in the US, said the correlation is likely due to a higher prevalence of co-morbid diseases among those with IDD.

PTI

People with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) are more likely to die from COVID-19 than those without IDD, according to a study which may lead to better protection of this vulnerable section of the population.

Researchers from Syracuse University and SUNY Upstate Medical University in the US, said the correlation is likely due to a higher prevalence of co-morbid diseases among those with IDD.

They said it could also be due to a higher percentage of people with IDD living in congregated residential settings.

Close

Their study, published in the Disability and Health Journal, included 30,282 people who were identified as COVID-19 positive.

related news

"More attention is needed to this vulnerable health population in order to ensure their safety and well-being during this pandemic," said study co-author Scott Landes, an associate professor of sociology at Syracuse University.

Landes said careful attention should given to assess the impact of PPE prioritisation and funding streams on the ability of residential service providers to guarantee quality care to those with IDD during this time.

According to the researchers, every individual in the study had COVID-19, and based on the number of deaths recorded, they offered an idea of the severity of the disease among age groups.

They said in ages 0-17, for every 100 individuals with COVID-19, 1.6 with IDD died, and less than one without IDD died.

And among ages 18-74, for every 100 individuals with COVID-19, 4.5 with IDD died compared to 2.7 without IDD.

The rates were similar for those who were 75 and over, the scientists said, adding that for every 100 individuals with COVID-19, 21.1 with IDD died, and 20.7 without IDD died.

"Based upon the case fatality rates we report among those ages 18-74, if 1,00,000 individuals with IDD contract COVID-19, we would expect 4,500 to die," Landes said.

In comparison, among 1,00,000 individuals without IDD, the researchers estimated that 2,700 to die.

Based on the analysis, the scientists said this would be an excess of 1,800 deaths among those with IDD.

Individuals with IDD also had a higher prevalence of comorbid circulatory, respiratory, and endocrine diseases across all age groups, the researchers noted in the study.

They cautioned, however, that the study did not test causality in the data.

The scientists speculated that some of the difference may be due to the higher percentage of individuals with IDD who reside in congregated settings -- a characteristic that could not be accounted for in the current study.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

Get best insights into Options Trading. Webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan is Live. Watch Now!

First Published on May 29, 2020 02:13 pm

tags #coronavirus #Health #IDD #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus impact | 77% households have consumed less food since the lockdown: Study

Coronavirus impact | 77% households have consumed less food since the lockdown: Study

COVID-19 impact | Govt advises states, UTs to extend real estate projects-related approvals by nine months

COVID-19 impact | Govt advises states, UTs to extend real estate projects-related approvals by nine months

Coronavirus lockdown | 90% flight bookings comprise non-metro routes

Coronavirus lockdown | 90% flight bookings comprise non-metro routes

most popular

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know