People in US now paying 100% tips as part of Tip-the-bill-challenge

Social media challenges in the recent past made people bathe in ice water and dance outside moving vehicles. The latest one, however, is making service providers in the US quite happy.

For the #tipthebillchallenge, diners across the country are tipping their servers, bartenders and baristas 100 percent of the bill amount. These bills are being shared by the people across the internet followed by the hashtags #tipthebill or #tipthebillchallenge.

Assuming the bill is USD 110, under this challenge, the tip would also be USD 110, taking the total to USD 220. It is unclear as to who started the challenge, however, it is fast catching on across various states of theUS. Between Instagram and Twitter, the hashtags have gathered momentum, with over 2,000 mentions.

According to a report by ABC15, Arizona Restaurant Association CEO and President Steve Chucri, called the initiative "wonderful" and "heartwarming." He said the challenge rewards the industry as a whole and not just the tipped employee - the owner, cook, and even the dishwasher benefit from it.

While there are different theories floating around what prompted this trend, some feel that it is just a result of people being "bad at tipping" in recent times that led to the challenge.

observed 1,000 adults and their tipping trends in May this year. The results showed that women, in general, and diners over the age of 65 were the best tippers.

People have been sharing images of the tips they are giving or have received. There are photos shared by recipients who are happy after getting 100 percent tips in random acts of kindness. There are some who are not so keen on encouraging the trend.