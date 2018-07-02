People in Russia shocked to see a 'rain tax' component in utility bills

Residents of Russia's Perm region were in for a shock when they found an additional component in their monthly utility bill - a rain tax.

As per a report by Russia Today, local residents of the town received their monthly utility bills with an additional fee for sewage. When the residents approached their management company for an explanation about the same, they were informed that the charge was for management of the rainwater that flowed off their roofs into the sewer.

Residents were outraged and claimed that most of the rainwater does not enter the sewers since it either dries off in the sun or gets soaked into the ground. Some residents also approached the company responsible for water supply and levies a charge for its use - Vodokanal, for further explanation.

The report quotes a spokeswoman from the company confirming that the charge was legal and that both rainwater and wastewater entered the sewage system.

Many residents have also expressed concerns about the lack of clarity on whether the additional charge will be levied only during months of rain and snow or will it be an all-year-round charge.

Last year, in the Jewish autonomous region in Russia, a similar incident had occurred and the company responsible had justified the additional charge by deeming it necessary to save them from bankruptcy. However, they had applied the charge only to corporates.