Pentagon says no change in plan to complete Afghan evacuation by August 31

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the Pentagon believes it has the ability to get all Americans who want to leave Afghanistan out by August 31.

Reuters
August 24, 2021 / 09:23 PM IST

The Pentagon said on Tuesday there had been no change so far in its plan to complete its evacuation operation for Afghanistan by the end of the month and that it intends to withdraw U.S. troops by then.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the Pentagon believes it has the ability to get all Americans who want to leave Afghanistan out by August 31.

"We're absolutely still aiming towards the end of the month," Kirby said, while adding that the Pentagon may need additional bases to house evacuees from Afghanistan.

 
Tags: #Afghan evacuation #Afghanistan #Pentagon #United States #World News
first published: Aug 24, 2021 09:21 pm

