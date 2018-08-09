App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 09, 2018 09:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pentagon in agreement to create 'Space Force' as sixth branch of US military

US President Donald Trump has asked the Pentagon to create a separate Army force to establish their command in space.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The US Defence Secretary James Mattis has conveyed that Pentagon is in complete agreement with US President Donald Trump about considering space as a possible war-zone in the future. Pentagon is planning to establish a combatant command until the space force is created.

Trump issued an order in June this year to kick off preparations to form the Space Force as a separate branch of the US Military along with the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, and Coast Guard.

As reported by the RT, Mattis was not in favour of setting up a separate war force for space, but he sees the need for it now and agrees to Trump’s point of view that space “is a war-fighting domain just like the land, air, and sea.”

The other countries capable of attacking those assets in future, hence it’s necessary for the US to protect them. These latest comments from Mattis indicate that they are looking at setting up a combat command first and go ahead with forming the Space Force.
First Published on Aug 9, 2018 09:51 pm

tags #Trending News #USA #World News

