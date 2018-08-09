Pentagon in agreement to create 'Space Force' as sixth branch of US military

The US Defence Secretary James Mattis has conveyed that Pentagon is in complete agreement with US President Donald Trump about considering space as a possible war-zone in the future. Pentagon is planning to establish a combatant command until the space force is created.

Trump issued an order in June this year to kick off preparations to form the Space Force as a separate branch of the US Military along with the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, and Coast Guard.

As reported by the RT, Mattis was not in favour of setting up a separate war force for space, but he sees the need for it now and agrees to Trump’s point of view that space “is a war-fighting domain just like the land, air, and sea.”

The other countries capable of attacking those assets in future, hence it’s necessary for the US to protect them. These latest comments from Mattis indicate that they are looking at setting up a combat command first and go ahead with forming the Space Force.