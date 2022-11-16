 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Pentagon fails fifth audit while facilitating Ukraine arms shipments

Reuters
Nov 16, 2022 / 10:25 AM IST

While the failure this year was a foregone conclusion for those watching the progress of the complex comprehensive audit, "I would prefer to see more progress, of course, but we are peeling off the layers," Mike McCord, the Pentagon's CFO, told reporters.

Representative Image

The Pentagon racked up its fifth comprehensive audit failure as the vast bureaucracy lumbers toward a passing grade, but the exercise's utility is paying off as the United States ships weapons to Ukraine, the department's chief financial officer said on Tuesday.

While the failure this year was a foregone conclusion for those watching the progress of the complex comprehensive audit, "I would prefer to see more progress, of course, but we are peeling off the layers," Mike McCord, the Pentagon's CFO, told reporters.

But one bright spot has been that shipping nearly $18 billon in weapons to Ukraine has been a "teachable moment," McCord said.

The United States has "not been in a position where we've gotten only a few days of some critical ammunition left," McCord said, "but we are now supporting a partner who is" and the audit is helping to locate weapons and get accurate figures to Pentagon leadership ahead of assistance promises for Ukraine.

The legally required audit has helped sharpen the Pentagon's

systems and controls and has regularly helped the Department of