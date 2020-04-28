Pentagon declassifies UFO video footage: Here's what it means

It has been only four months since the start of 2020, but the year already seems to be resembling a science-fiction story more and more everyday: first, an ongoing pandemic that has emptied out buzzing cities, and now, the Pentagon has released three declassified videos showing US Navy pilots encountering what appear to be unidentified flying objects (UFOs).

The three videos, according to various reports, have been in unofficial circulation in public domain since their "unauthorized releases" in 2007 and 2017.

The videos, reports suggest, show what the US Navy pilots saw during their training flights in 2004 and 2015, and they have, as expected, spurred discussions regarding the research on unusual sightings, and humans and their interaction with the extraterrestrials— with no less than a former Democratic Senator stating that the videos "only scratches the surface of research and materials available".

According to experts, this essentially would pave way for more transparency on the part of the US government regarding its research on the subject. In 2017, the BBC had reported that the Pentagon ran a secret multi-million dollar program to investigate UFOs from 2007 to 2012, with only a limited number of officials being aware of it.

Incidentally, that programme was reportedly the brainchild of Reid, the former Nevada Senator, who had then said that he is "not embarrassed or ashamed or sorry I got this thing going".

However, US President Donald Trump doesn't seem to be much of a believer in the phenomenon or the subject. In an interview with ABC News in 2019, Trump had said that he does not "particularly believe" in UFOs.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

"I did have one very brief meeting on it. But people are saying they’re seeing UFOs. Do I believe it? Not particularly," Trump said during the interview.