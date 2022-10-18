English
    Pentagon considers funding Starlink network for Ukraine

    Reuters
    October 18, 2022 / 07:29 AM IST
    Starlink satellites

    The Pentagon is considering paying for Elon Musk's Starlink satellite network that helped restore communications in worn-torn Ukraine, Politico reported on Monday, citing two U.S. officials involved in the discussions.

    SpaceX, which operates Starlink, and the Pentagon did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

    The most likely source of funding would be the U.S. Department of Defense Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, designed to support the country as it fights Russia, the report added.

    The move comes after Musk on Friday said SpaceX could not indefinitely fund Starlink in Ukraine, but quickly backtracked over the weekend to assert the rocket company would continue to fund the service in the country.

    Starlink has helped Ukraine's civilians and military stay online during the war, with Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov last week saying Starlink's services helped restore energy and communications infrastructure in critical areas.
    first published: Oct 18, 2022 07:29 am
