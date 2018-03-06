App
Mar 06, 2018 09:13 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Pentagon 'cautiously optimistic' about talks between North, South Korea

"Our job is to make sure that we maintain those military operations to defend the Korean peninsula and we will (stand) shoulder to shoulder with our South Korean partners in the ROK-U.S. alliance," Pentagon spokesman Colonel Robert Manning told reporters, using an acronym for the Republic of Korea.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un is seen during the inspection of a potato flour factory in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang. (Reuters)
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un is seen during the inspection of a potato flour factory in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang. (Reuters)

The Pentagon is "cautiously optimistic" about talks between Seoul and Pyongyang, a U.S. military spokesman said on Monday after a 10-member South Korean delegation met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

"But we are cautiously optimistic and obviously we encourage the dialogue to take place," Manning added.

