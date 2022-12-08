 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pentagon awards $9 billion cloud contracts each to Google, Amazon, Oracle and Microsoft

PTI
Dec 08, 2022 / 06:54 AM IST

The Pentagon on Wednesday awarded cloud computing contracts worth $9 billion each to Alphabet Inc's Google, Amazon Web Services Inc, Microsoft Corp and Oracle Corp.

The contracts which run until 2028, will provide the Department of Defense with enterprise-wide, globally available cloud services across all security domains and classification levels.

The move comes months after the Pentagon had delayed its decision to award an enterprise-wide Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability (JWCC) contract earlier this year.

The deal puts the military more in line with private-sector companies, many of whom split up their cloud computing work among multiple vendors to avoid being locked in to any specific one.

