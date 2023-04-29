English
    Pentagon awards $7.8 billion F-35 contract to Lockheed Martin

    Reuters
    April 29, 2023 / 07:50 AM IST
    The U.S. Department of Defense said on Friday it has awarded a $7.8 billion contract modification for 126 F-35 multi-role aircraft to weapons manufacturer Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N).

    The modification exercises options for the production and delivery of 126 Lot 17 F-35 aircraft, to include 81 F-35A aircraft for U.S. Air Force and its allies.

    The order for Pentagon's most expensive weapons system, expected to be completed in August 2026, also includes 15 F-35B aircraft for the U.S. Marine Corps and 13 F-35C for the U.S. Navy.

    Last year, the U.S. Department of Defense agreed with Lockheed Martin to build about 375 F-35 fighter jets over three years in a deal worth $30 billion.

    Reuters
    first published: Apr 29, 2023 07:46 am