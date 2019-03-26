App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 26, 2019 09:40 AM IST | Source: PTI

Pentagon authorizes $1 billion for Donald Trump's border wall

The Department of Homeland Security asked the Pentagon to build 92 kilometers of 5.5-meter fencing, build and improve roads, and install lighting to support Trump's emergency declaration as concerns the border.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Acting Pentagon chief Patrick Shanahan said Monday he had authorized $1 billion to build part of the wall sought by President Donald Trump along the US-Mexico border.

Shanahan "authorized the commander of the US Army Corps of Engineers to begin planning and executing up to $1 billion in support to the Department of Homeland Security and Customs and Border Patrol," a Pentagon statement read.
First Published on Mar 26, 2019 09:33 am

tags #Donald Trump #world

