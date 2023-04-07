 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pension reform protesters briefly invade Paris BlackRock building

Reuters
Apr 07, 2023 / 07:00 AM IST

The union action in the historical Centorial building near Paris' Grand Boulevards area, targetted BlackRock because of its private pension fund activity, protester Françoise Onic, 51, told Reuters.

Dozens of trade unionists railing against French President Emmanuel Macron's pension overhaul briefly invaded the central Paris building in which U.S.-based investment firm BlackRock has an office, chanting slogans and setting off firecrackers.

"The government wants to throw away pensions, it wants to force people to fund their own retirement with private pension funds, but what we know is that only the rich will be able to benefit from such a setup," Onic, a school teacher, added.

The action came on an 11th day of nationwide union-organised strikes and demonstrations against the government's plan to increase the retirement age by two years to 64.