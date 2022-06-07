Peloton finance chief Jill Woodworth steps down, former Amazon executive Liz Coddington to succeed

Source: Reuters

Exercise bike maker Peloton Interactive Inc said on Monday its Chief Financial Officer Jill Woodworth had decided to step down, and would be replaced by former Amazon.com Inc executive Liz Coddington.

The move closely follows the replacement of top boss John Foley by former Spotify Technology SA and Netflix Inc CFO Barry McCarthy earlier this year and comes at a time when the company is struggling with a cash crunch.

Coddington served as the Vice President of Finance for Amazon Web Services, prior to which she held senior roles at companies including Walmart Inc and Netflix.

Woodworth, who has been with the company since 2018, will serve as a consultant for Peloton on an interim basis.