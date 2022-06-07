English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Peloton finance chief Jill Woodworth steps down, former Amazon executive Liz Coddington to succeed

    The move closely follows the replacement of top boss John Foley by former Spotify Technology SA and Netflix Inc CFO Barry McCarthy earlier this year and comes at a time when the company is struggling with a cash crunch.

    Reuters
    June 07, 2022 / 07:15 AM IST
    Source: Reuters

    Source: Reuters


    Exercise bike maker Peloton Interactive Inc said on Monday its Chief Financial Officer Jill Woodworth had decided to step down, and would be replaced by former Amazon.com Inc executive Liz Coddington.

    The move closely follows the replacement of top boss John Foley by former Spotify Technology SA and Netflix Inc CFO Barry McCarthy earlier this year and comes at a time when the company is struggling with a cash crunch.

    Coddington served as the Vice President of Finance for Amazon Web Services, prior to which she held senior roles at companies including Walmart Inc and Netflix.

    Woodworth, who has been with the company since 2018, will serve as a consultant for Peloton on an interim basis.

    Reuters
    Tags: #Amazon #Jill Woodworth #Liz Coddington #Peloton #World News
    first published: Jun 7, 2022 07:15 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.