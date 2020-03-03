App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 03, 2020 08:35 AM IST | Source: PTI

Peace deal with Taliban is conditions-based agreement: US Defence Secretary

After 18 years of war, the US and the Taliban signed the peace deal in Doha on Saturday to facilitate intra-Afghan dialogue in Oslo this month and the withdrawal of all foreign forces from Afghanistan in 14 months.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The peace deal signed with the Taliban in Doha over the weekend is a conditions-based agreement, US Defence Secretary Mark Esper has said, reiterating that this is an important first step towards a political solution to end the war in Afghanistan.

After 18 years of war, the US and the Taliban signed the peace deal in Doha on Saturday to facilitate intra-Afghan dialogue in Oslo this month and the withdrawal of all foreign forces from Afghanistan in 14 months.

"This was an important first step toward a political solution to end the war in Afghanistan. As I reiterated to our Afghan partners, this is a conditions-based agreement," Esper told reporters on his return from Afghanistan.

Close

In an interaction with Pentagon reporters, Esper said that the US is watching the Taliban's actions closely to assess whether they are upholding their commitments.

related news

"This agreement was enabled by the tremendous sacrifices our servicemen and women have made over the past 18 plus years," he said.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen Mark Milley said that a negotiated political settlement is the only responsible way to end the war in Afghanistan, and this was an important step.

"This agreement would not have been possible without the thousands of soldiers, sailors, airmen, marines that have served and sacrificed over the last 18 years. We owe an extraordinary debt of gratitude to America's sons and daughters who made the ultimate sacrifice and their families, who have given their all to this nation," he said.

Responding to a question, Esper said that their expectation is that a reduced level of violence would occur and it would decrease over time as they move forward.

"So, this is going to be a step-by-step process, and we'll evaluate each day," he said.

Noting that the agreement calls for reduction of troops to 8,600 within 135 days, Esper said that he has already given his consent to start the drawdown.

"Our agreement, our commitment under the agreement was to enable, to facilitate the exchange of persons between the Taliban and the government of Afghanistan. And I've said over and over, it's all conditions-based, but we are going to show good faith and begin withdrawing our troops and we can stop that at any moment. We can pause it based on, again, changing circumstances," Esper said in response to a question.

The mission, he said, is to make sure Afghanistan never again becomes a safe haven for terrorists to attack this country.

"We've been very successful for the past 18 years for doing that; and then number two, support our Afghan partners in the process; and then number three, again, as we can, bring our troops home, withdraw our presence in the country," Esper added.

Under the US-Taliban pact signed in Doha, the US has agreed to reduce its troops in Afghanistan from 13,000 to 8,600 in the next 130 days and withdraw all its soldiers in 14 months.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro's Annual plan for Rs 399/- for the first year. Use coupon PRO2020 (Available on Web & Android only).

First Published on Mar 3, 2020 08:28 am

tags #peace deal #Taliban #US #World News

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.