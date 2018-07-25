Peace activists relieved over Raza Khan’s safe return after 7 months

Aaghaz-e-Dosti’s Pakistan chapter convener Raza Khan, who had gone missing seven and half months back from Lahore, Pakistan, has safely returned home. The Lahore Police confirmed the news.

As per a report by The Times of India, his safe return has rejoiced peace activists in both the countries - India and Pakistan. Raza Khan went missing on December 2, 2017, and his return was announced on Friday. Khan has not yet shared any information on his captivity and return citing security reasons.

Aaghaz-e-Dosti is a friendship initiative between the citizens of India and Pakistan. The organisation devoted to promoting peace, conducts various activities, like calendar release and painting competitions on both the sides of the border.

Reacting to the news, Devika Mitral, Aaghaz-e-Dosti India chapter convener tweeted, “We wish all the missing persons should return safely so that their families could heave a sigh of relief.” Devika was constantly in touch with her Pakistan counterparts and did not miss peace initiatives.

Other prominent peace activists also expressed their happiness including Diep Saeeda, Pakistani peace activist who said, “It is a matter of utmost satisfaction that finally Raza has returned.”

Connecting Khan’s return to upcoming Pakistan elections, a Pakistan-based writer-activist said that Khan’s return in such a situation should be seen as nothing less than a miracle, led by peace activists.

The last seven months saw various protests organised seeking Khan’s return.