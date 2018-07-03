App
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2018 01:49 PM IST | Source: Reuters

PBOC governor says yuan fluctuations due to stronger dollar and external uncertainties

The central bank has closely watched recent fluctuations, Yi said, adding that China's economic fundamentals were sound and financial risks were largely under control.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Recent fluctuations in China's foreign exchange market were largely due to a stronger US dollar and external uncertainties, Yi Gang, governor of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), said on Tuesday.

Yi's remarks come at a time when the Chinese currency is under considerable pressure: The onshore yuan weakened past 6.7 per dollar in early trading on Tuesday for the first time since Aug 9, 2017.

"International payments were stable, and cross-border capital flows were roughly balanced," Yi said in a statement published on the PBOC's website.

Yi said China must maintain its managed floating exchange rate regime, which is based on supply and demand and the yuan's value against a basket of currencies. Experience had shown it to be effective.

Yi also added that China will continue to implement prudent and neutral monetary policy to keep the yuan basically stable at a reasonable level.
First Published on Jul 3, 2018 01:46 pm

