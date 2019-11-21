App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Nov 21, 2019 08:24 AM IST | Source: Reuters

PayPal to buy rewards platform Honey Science for $4 billion

The deal for the seven-year-old platform that finds and applies coupon codes on popular sites and helps consumers save money will add to PayPal's ability to help merchants deliver offers, PayPal said.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Payment processor PayPal Holdings Inc said on Wednesday it would buy privately held shopping and rewards platform Honey Science Corp for about $4 billion (£3.10 billion).

The deal for the seven-year-old platform that finds and applies coupon codes on popular sites and helps consumers save money will add to PayPal's ability to help merchants deliver offers, PayPal said.

PayPal and its mobile payment service Venmo have more than 275 million active consumer accounts. The deal is expected to close in 2020 and would add to PayPal's adjusted profit in 2021.

Close

After the deal, Honey will retain its headquarters and brand in Los Angeles, California, PayPal said in a statement.

related news

PayPal shares were down 2% at $102 after the bell.

Perella Weinberg Partners LP was the financial adviser to PayPal, and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP was its legal adviser.

Qatalyst Partners was the financial adviser to Honey and Latham & Watkins, LLP its legal adviser.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 21, 2019 08:12 am

tags #Honey science #PayPal #World News

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.