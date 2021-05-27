MARKET NEWS

PayPal to allow users to withdraw cryptocurrency to third party wallets

The San Jose, California-based company, which opened its platform to digital currencies last October, at present does not let users move cryptocurrency holdings off its platform.

Reuters
May 27, 2021 / 07:56 AM IST
Source: Reuters

PayPal Holdings Inc said it plans to allow users to withdraw cryptocurrency to third party wallets.

The San Jose, California-based company, which opened its platform to digital currencies last October, at present does not let users move cryptocurrency holdings off its platform.

The news was earlier reported by Coindesk, citing comments from Jose Fernandez da Ponte, who leads PayPal's blockchain, crypto and digital currencies business unit.
