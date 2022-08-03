English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    PayPal shares jump after it reveals $2 billion stake held by Elliott, announces new CFO

    The company also announced a slew of moves including appointing Blake Jorgensen as Paypal's new chief financial officer and a new $15 billion repurchase program. Blake, who takes over the role on Wednesday, joins PayPal from Electronic Arts.

    Reuters
    August 03, 2022 / 06:49 AM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Reuters)

    (Image Courtesy: Reuters)

    PayPal Holdings said on Tuesday Elliott Investment Management has an over $2 billion investment in the company, making the activist investor one of the largest shareholders in the fintech firm.

    Paypal's shares extended gains after the bell, rising as much as 11.8%.

    The company also announced a slew of moves including appointing Blake Jorgensen as Paypal's new chief financial officer and a new $15 billion repurchase program. Blake, who takes over the role on Wednesday, joins PayPal from Electronic Arts.

    PayPal has "an unmatched and industry-leading footprint across its payments businesses," said Jesse Cohn, a managing partner at Elliot, a day after the investment firm disclosed a similar stake in Pinterest Inc.

    PayPal, which was among companies that won big during the pandemic, saw shares wipe out over 70% of their market value in a year as e-commerce growth retreated from pandemic-era records.

    Close

    The company earned a profit of 93 cents for the three months ended June 30, lower than $1.15 per share a year earlier.

    PayPal's revenue rose 10% on an FX neutral basis to $6.8 billion as payment volumes leapt 13%.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Elliott #PayPal #shares #World News
    first published: Aug 3, 2022 06:49 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.