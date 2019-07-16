App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2019 07:54 AM IST | Source: Reuters

PayPal launches international money transfer service Xoom across Europe

Xoom allows customers to transfer money abroad to more than 130 markets internationally, including India, Pakistan, Nigeria, Kenya, Poland and China.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

US payments company PayPal is expanding further in Europe by launching its international money transfers service Xoom in Britain and 31 other countries across the continent.

The company said the roll-out would help it grab market share in the $689 billion global remittances market, building on previous launches of the service in the United States and Canada.

Britons alone transfer over $26 billion in remittances overseas annually, many sending money to help family members pay bills.

Xoom partners with major banks and other finance firms to facilitate the money transfers, with customers able to transfer up to 8,800 pounds ($11,029) per transaction.
First Published on Jul 16, 2019 07:50 am

