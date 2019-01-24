App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2019 11:29 AM IST | Source: PTI

Paul Manafort denies lying to investigators after plea agreement

Lawyers for Paul Manafort submitted a heavily redacted 10-page filing aimed at knocking down claims by special counsel Robert Mueller's office that he intentionally lied and breached his plea agreement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman on January 23 denied allegations he lied to investigators after he began cooperating with them.

Lawyers for Paul Manafort submitted a heavily redacted 10-page filing aimed at knocking down claims by special counsel Robert Mueller's office that he intentionally lied and breached his plea agreement.

Manafort's guilty plea to conspiracy charges in September required him to cooperate with prosecutors and tell the truth about what he knew. Months later, prosecutors accused him of repeatedly lying to them.

The lawyers said January 23 that any misstatements by Manafort reflected an inconsistent recollection of facts and events rather than an intentional effort to mislead.

related news

"Indeed, many of these events occurred years ago, or during a high-pressure US presidential campaign he managed when his time was extraordinarily limited," the defense lawyers said, "or during the difficult time that followed his departure from the 2016 presidential campaign because of the allegations leveled at him and the investigations that followed."

Among the allegations is that Manafort lied when he denied having shared polling data from the 2016 campaign with Konstantin Kilimnik, a business associate who the US has said has ties to Russian intelligence. A hearing is set for January 25.

Manafort, who is currently jailed in Virginia, asked for permission to skip it.

But US District Judge Amy Berman Jackson denied the request, citing among other reasons "the number of court appearances defendant has been permitted to waive" and "the significance of the issues at stake."

The September guilty plea resolved allegations in the District of Columbia. He was found guilty of eight financial crimes last year in a separate case in Virginia and is to be sentenced there next month.
First Published on Jan 24, 2019 11:18 am

tags #US #world

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.