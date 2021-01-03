Pat McGrath becomes first makeup artist to receive damehood from the Queen

British makeup artist Pat McGrath

British makeup artist Pat McGrath has been awarded damehood by Queen Elizabeth II.

The makeup mogul, who had launched her makeup line Pat McGrath Labs in 2015, has featured in the Queen’s New Year 2021 honours list. The 51-year-old Briton has also become the first makeup artist to receive this award.

Pat McGrath took to Instagram to express her gratitude and wrote: “I am beyond humbled that I have been awarded a Damehood in the Queen’s New Year 2021 Honours List as a D.B.E – Dame of the British Empire for Services to the Fashion and Beauty Industry and Diversity.”

In an interview to People, the award-winning makeup artist thanked her mother Jean McGrath for the achievement and said: “I am truly delighted and humbled to be given this wonderful honour. My mother’s obsession with beauty and fashion ignited my passion for this amazing industry and I feel blessed to have the privilege of working with some of the most extraordinary people throughout my career.”

Pat McGrath was in Time’s 100 most influential people list in 2019 and was also awarded the MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) in 2014 for her contribution to the fashion and beauty industry. She was also honoured with the Council of Fashion Designers of America Founder’s Award and the British Fashion Council Award for Fashion Creator in 2017.