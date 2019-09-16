App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 16, 2019 07:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Passports that allow you to visit most countries visa-free; find out where India ranks

Here's the latest list of the most-powerful passport in the world.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The Henley Passport Index is based on the number of destinations their holders can travel to without a prior visa. The index is published by Henley &amp; Partners, a London-based global citizenship and residence advisory firm. The ranking are based on data for 199 passports from the International Air Transport Association (IATA). The score is equal to the number of countries a person can travel to effectively without a prior approval. Find out where India and other major countries are ranked in the index as per the Q3 Update July 2019:
The Henley Passport Index ranks passports of countries that are provided visa on arrival in the most destinations. The index is published by Henley & Partners, a London-based global citizenship and residence advisory firm. The ranking is based on data of 199 passports from the International Air Transport Association (IATA). The score given is the number of countries a passport holder can travel to without applying for a visa.

Rank 10 | Latvia, Slovakia and Slovenia – Score: 179 (Image: Reuters)
Rank 10 | Latvia, Slovakia and Slovenia | Score: 179 (Image: Reuters)

Rank 9 | Australia, Iceland, Lithuania and New Zealand – Score: 180 (Image: Reuters)
Rank 9 | Australia, Iceland, Lithuania and New Zealand | Score: 180 (Image: Reuters)

Rank 8 | Czech Republic – Score: 181 (Image: Reuters)
Rank 8 | Czech Republic | Score: 181 (Image: Reuters)

Rank 7 | Malta – Score: 182 (Image: Reuters)
Rank 7 | Malta | Score: 182 (Image: Reuters)

Rank 6 | United Kingdom, Belgium, Canada, Greece, Ireland, Norway and United States – Score: 183 (Image: Reuters)
Rank 6 | United Kingdom, Belgium, Canada, Greece, Ireland, Norway and United States | Score: 183 (Image: Reuters)

Rank 5 | Austria, Netherlands, Portugal and Switzerland – Score: 184 (Image: Reuters)
Rank 5 | Austria, Netherlands, Portugal and Switzerland | Score: 184 (Image: Reuters)

Rank 4 | France, Spain and Sweden – Score: 185 (Image: Reuters)
Rank 4 | France, Spain and Sweden | Score: 185 (Image: Reuters)

Rank 3 | Italy, Denmark and Luxembourg – Score: 186 (Image: Reuters)
Rank 3 | Italy, Denmark and Luxembourg | Score: 186 (Image: Reuters)

Rank 2 | Finland, Germany and South Korea – Score: 187 (Image: Reuters)
Rank 2 | Finland, Germany and South Korea | Score: 187 (Image: Reuters)

Rank 1 | Japan and Singapore - Score: 189 (Image: Reuters)
Rank 1 | Japan and Singapore | Score: 189 (Image: Reuters)

Rank 86 | India along with Mauritania and Sao Tome and Principe – Score: 58 (Image: Reuters)
Rank 86 | India along with Mauritania and Sao Tome and Principe | Score: 58 (Image: Reuters)

First Published on Sep 16, 2019 07:51 am

