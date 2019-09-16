Passports that allow you to visit most countries visa-free; find out where India ranks

Here's the latest list of the most-powerful passport in the world. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/12 The Henley Passport Index ranks passports of countries that are provided visa on arrival in the most destinations. The index is published by Henley & Partners, a London-based global citizenship and residence advisory firm. The ranking is based on data of 199 passports from the International Air Transport Association (IATA). The score given is the number of countries a passport holder can travel to without applying for a visa. Find out the 10 most-powerful passports in the world and where India ranks, the index was released in July 2019. (Image source: Reuters) 2/12 Rank 10 | Latvia, Slovakia and Slovenia | Score: 179 (Image: Reuters) 3/12 Rank 9 | Australia, Iceland, Lithuania and New Zealand | Score: 180 (Image: Reuters) 4/12 Rank 8 | Czech Republic | Score: 181 (Image: Reuters) 5/12 Rank 7 | Malta | Score: 182 (Image: Reuters) 6/12 Rank 6 | United Kingdom, Belgium, Canada, Greece, Ireland, Norway and United States | Score: 183 (Image: Reuters) 7/12 Rank 5 | Austria, Netherlands, Portugal and Switzerland | Score: 184 (Image: Reuters) 8/12 Rank 4 | France, Spain and Sweden | Score: 185 (Image: Reuters) 9/12 Rank 3 | Italy, Denmark and Luxembourg | Score: 186 (Image: Reuters) 10/12 Rank 2 | Finland, Germany and South Korea | Score: 187 (Image: Reuters) 11/12 Rank 1 | Japan and Singapore | Score: 189 (Image: Reuters) 12/12 Rank 86 | India along with Mauritania and Sao Tome and Principe | Score: 58 (Image: Reuters) First Published on Sep 16, 2019 07:51 am