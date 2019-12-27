App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Dec 27, 2019 10:03 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Bek Air plane with 95 on board crashes near Almaty airport in Kazakhstan killing at least nine

The committee and Almaty airport said emergency services were working at the site to get survivors out.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

A Bek Air plane with 95 passengers and five crew members on board crashed near the city of Almaty in Kazakhstan on December 27, killing at least nine people, authorities in the Central Asian country said.

The Fokker 100 aircraft was heading for the capital, Nur-Sultan, and "lost altitude during takeoff and broke through a concrete fence" before hitting a two-storey building, Kazakhstan's Civil Aviation Committee said in a statement.

According to the Emergencies Committee, at least nine people were killed. The government and Almaty airport said emergency services were working at the site to get survivors out.

A Reuters reporter travelling to the airport said there was thick fog in the area.

Photographs from the crash site published by media showed the damaged plane with large cracks in its body next to a house half-demolished by the impact.

Kazakh carrier Bek Air, which operates a fleet of Fokker 100 jets, could not be immediately reached for comment.

The aviation committee said it was suspending all flights of that type of aircraft pending an investigation.

"Those responsible will face tough punishment in accordance with the law," Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tweeted, expressing condolences to the victims and their families.

First Published on Dec 27, 2019 09:20 am

