Last Updated : Sep 07, 2019 05:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

Parts of Wikipedia offline after 'malicious' attack

DDoS attacks often involve legions of zombie computers -- machines infected with viruses and commanded to simultaneously visit a website.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image

Popular online reference website Wikipedia went down in several countries after the website was targeted by what it described as a "malicious attack".

The server of the Wikimedia Foundation, which hosts the site, suffered a "massive" Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack, the organisation's German account said in a tweet late September 6.

In a separate statement the Wikimedia Foundation said that the attack on the encyclopedia -- one of the world's most popular websites -- was "ongoing" and teams were working to restore access.

Such a massive onslaught of demand can overwhelm website computer servers, slowing service or knocking them offline.

Wikimedia condemned the breach of its server, saying it threatened "everyone's fundamental rights to freely access and share information." Similar cyber attacks have hammered other popular internet domains including Twitter, Facebook and Google in recent years.

First Published on Sep 7, 2019 05:04 pm

tags #Technology #Wikipedia #world

