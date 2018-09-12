App
Last Updated : Sep 12, 2018 03:18 PM IST

Parole of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam, son-in-law extended by three days

They were initially released on a 12-hour parole. The Sharif family had requested that a five-day parole be granted to the three.

PTI

The parole of Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam, and son-in-law Capt (retd) Mohammad Safdar was extended by three days on Wednesday to allow them to attend the funeral of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, according to a media report. The three were released from the Adiala Jail on parole, hours after Sharif's ailing wife Kulsoom, passed away at a hospital in London on Tuesday.

According to the Punjab province Home Department spokesperson, it has been decided that Nawaz, Maryam and Safdar's parole be extended by three days.

"The extension will be in effect from midnight and will expire on Saturday night." "In case of a delay in Begum Kulsoom's funeral, the parole will be further extended," the spokesperson added.

related news

The spokesperson also denied that their residence Jati Umra has been declared a sub-jail.

Sharif was in London with his cancer-stricken wife earlier this year when the anti-graft court had handed him a 10-year jail term and sentenced his presumed political heir, Maryam, to seven years in prison over the purchase of luxury flats in London in the 1990s.

Kulsoom was diagnosed with lymphoma last year, barely a month after Nawaz was removed from office by the Supreme Court, which ordered him to face trial in an anti-corruption court.

PML-N leaders and family members have been arriving at their residence to extend condolences.

Sharif is unable to meet visitors arriving at Jati Umra to extend condolences as his health deteriorated on Wednesday, family sources said.

Kulsoom will be laid to rest on Friday. The funeral prayers will be offered at the Regent Park mosque on Thursday and her body will be flown to Lahore after completion of legal formalities.

Her body has been moved to a mortuary near the Regent Park mosque.

Security has also been tightened around their residence and traffic wardens have been deployed to ensure the smooth flow of traffic.
First Published on Sep 12, 2018 03:11 pm

