you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 20, 2019 05:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Paris: Yellow vest anger mixes with Notre Dame mourning

Anti-rich messages have flourished on social media in recent days as yellow vest protesters exhorted wealthy donors to be more generous with France's underclass.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Paris, Apr 20 (AP) French yellow vest protesters marched a new Saturday to remind the government that rebuilding the fire-ravaged Notre Dame Cathedral isn't the only problem the nation needs to solve. Security was extra-high in Paris as authorities braced for resurgent yellow vest anger, and Paris police said some 70 people were detained by mid-morning.

Multiple protest events are being held around Paris and other cities Saturday for the 23rd weekend of the yellow vest movement against wealth inequality and President Emmanuel Macron's leadership.

One group of about 200 people tried to march on the president's Elysee Palace in central Paris, but riot police blocked them at the neo-classical Madeleine Church.

Another group gathered around the Finance Ministry in eastern Paris to demand lower taxes on workers and pensioners and higher taxes on the rich.

Yet another group is trying to demonstrate yellow vest mourning over the Notre Dame blaze while also keeping up pressure on Macron.

The group wanted to march to Notre Dame itself, but were banned by police, who have set up a large security perimeter around the area.

Many protesters were deeply saddened by the fire at a national monument.

But at the same time they are angry at the USD 1 billion in Notre Dame donations that poured in from tycoons while their own demands remain largely unmet and they struggle to make ends meet.

Some 60,000 police officers were mobilised for Saturday's protests across France as the interior minister warned of the risk of resurgent violence.

The movement is largely peaceful but extremists have attacked treasured monuments, shops and banks and clashed with police.

The heavy police presence meant subway stations and roads around Paris were closed Saturday, thwarting tourists who converged on the French capital for an exceptionally warm spring day.

"Paris is very difficult right now," said Paul Harlow, of Kansas City, Missouri, as he looked sadly at the damaged Notre Dame.

He and his wife Susan are in Paris only for a few days, and didn't make it in time to see the cathedral — and their efforts to visit museums Saturday were derailed by closed subways and barricaded roads. "I don't think we'll be back." But some visitors showed solidarity with the yellow vest cause.

"I am not interested in joining them, but I can understand what they're angry about," said Antonio Costes, a retiree from the Paris suburb of Montreuil who came Saturday to see the damage to Notre Dame.

"There is a lot of injustice."

Macron had been scheduled to lay out his responses to yellow vest concerns on Monday night — but cancelled the speech because the fire broke out. He's now expected to do so next Thursday.

Yellow vest critics accuse Macron of trying to exploit the fire for political gain — one group marching on April 20 even accused Macon of "burning down Notre Dame."

Some prominent yellow vest figures who had stopped protesting recently said they'd return to the streets on April 20, out of an even greater sense of being overlooked since the Notre Dame tragedy.

First Published on Apr 20, 2019 04:46 pm

