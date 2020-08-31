172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|paris-to-make-free-covid-19-tests-available-in-the-capital-5777651.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2020 01:00 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Paris to make free COVID-19 tests available in the capital

The Paris mayor's office added in a statement that from Monday onwards, there would be three permanent laboratories set up to conduct free COVID-19 tests, as well as two other mobile laboratories that would go around the capital.

Reuters

The Paris local municipality said on Monday that it would look to make free COVID-19 testing available in all of the capital's 20 districts (arrondissements), as authorities battle against signs of a re-emergence of the virus in France.

First Published on Aug 31, 2020 12:51 pm

tags #coronavirus #Health #Paris #World News

