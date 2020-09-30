172@29@17@144!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|paris-police-confirms-loud-sound-heard-in-city-was-due-to-fighter-jet-breaking-the-sound-barrier-5905321.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 30, 2020 04:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Paris Police confirms loud sound heard in city was due to fighter jet breaking the sound barrier

While the cause of the blast remains unconfirmed, Paris Police has claimed that the massive blast that was heard was caused by a jet breaking the sound barrier.

Moneycontrol News

Paris Police has clarified that the loud sound heard by people on September 30 in Paris that led to panic online and in the city was caused by a fighter jet breaking the sound barrier leading to a sonic boom.

The massive boom resembled an explosion that led to panic among the residents who took to Twitter to update people about the development.

The sound was heard over most parts of the city and the nearby suburbs.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details
First Published on Sep 30, 2020 04:00 pm

tags #blast #Paris #World News

