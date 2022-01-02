MARKET NEWS

Paris lights up landmarks in blue, display EU flags ahead of France's EU presidency

France starts its six-month presidency of the EU with President Emmanuel Macron at the helm

Reuters
January 02, 2022 / 09:40 AM IST
File image of French President Emmanuel Macron (Image: Reuters)

As France takes over rotating presidency of the European Union (EU) in 2022, monuments in the French capital of Paris were lit up in blue and adorned the bloc’s flags in celebration on January 1, Reuters reported.

France starts its six-month presidency of the EU with President Emmanuel Macron at the helm.

Paris' landmarks were lit up in blue and adorned with EU flags on Saturday in celebration for the start of France's six-month presidency of the European Union.

Meanwhile, the French far-right raised protests over display of the EU flag off the Arc de Triomphe.

Far-right leader Marine Le Pen, whom polls show is Macron’s main rival for the spring presidential election, protested against the placing of a EU flag on the Arc de Triomphe. She was also joined by other right-wing politicians in outrage against the EU flag fluttering on the Paris landmark.

"To adorn the Arc de Triomphe with the sole colours of the European Union, without the presence of a national flag, is a real attack on our nation's identity, because this monument honours our military victories and houses the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier," she said in a statement.

There was no immediate comment from the pro-EU Macron, whom Le Pen accused of giving a "direct order" to hang the flag.

But Junior European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune said the display was only temporary. "The French flag has not been replaced. The election campaign is not a free pass for petty lies and controversies," he tweeted.

Macron, who has yet to say if he will run for re-election in April, defeated Le Pen in the 2017 run-off by 66 percent to 34 percent. All polls show him favourite to win another five-year term.

Le Pen said she would appeal to the Council of State, which acts as legal adviser of the executive, to remove the EU flag.
