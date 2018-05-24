Parents in US sue 30-year-old son as he refuses to move out of their house

Resorting to drastic measures, New York-based parents have started legal proceedings against their 30-year-old son to evict him from their house.

Christina and Mark Rotondo, the aggrieved parents moved to the Onondaga County Supreme Court to force their 30-year-old son out of the family residence after he ignored five eviction notices served to him.

"After a discussion with your mother, we have decided that you must leave this house immediately," father Mark Rotondo wrote his son, according to a letter filed in court and reported by Syracuse.com.

In a letter dated February 13, mother Cristina Rotondo who owns the family resident at 408 Weatheridge Drive, Camillus, New York, wrote, “You are hereby evicted.” She gave one month's time to move out of the house (in the picture above).

The letter also served a warning that he should not resist. "Any action you take that can be construed as threatening or harassing...us or prevents or obstructs our ability to use the house or property at 408 Weatheridge Drive as we see fit will result in your immediate removal from the premises," she reportedly said.

The parents also tried to help their son Michael find a new place to live and offered money for the purpose. They advised him to fix his broken car and offered life advice in other letters.

Despite these notices, Michael has not budged. In April, the couple approached Camillus town court to try to evict their son but they were told that it requires an order from a Supreme Court to evict a family member.

Consequently, the Rotondo couple knocked on the top court door on May 7.