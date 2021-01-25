MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Join an expert panel for a webinar on Smart investments for a secure retirement January 28, 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Pandemic far from over, but winter cannot stop arrival of spring: Xi Jinping

In a special address at the World Economic Forum's online Davos Agenda Summit, Xi Jinping also said the pandemic should be an excuse for reversing gains from globalisation and promised further opening up of the Chinese economy.

PTI
January 25, 2021 / 06:34 PM IST
Chinese President Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping

Calling for greater international cooperation, Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday said the pandemic is far from over despite initial progress made by the world in fighting COVID-19, but asserted that "winter cannot stop the arrival of spring".

In a special address at the World Economic Forum's online Davos Agenda Summit, Jinping also said the pandemic should be an excuse for reversing gains from globalisation and promised further opening up of the Chinese economy.

"Guided by science, reason and humanitarian spirit, the world has achieved initial progress in fighting COVID-19," the president said.

"That said, the pandemic is far from over... But, winter cannot stop the arrival of spring, and darkness can never shroud the light of dawn," he said.

He further said there is a need to balance COVID-19 responses with economic development.

Close

Related stories

"We need to shift the driving forces and growth models of the global economy and improve its structure," he said.

He also called for abandoning "ideological prejudice" in order to jointly follow a path of peaceful coexistence, mutual benefit, and win-win cooperation.

"Difference in itself is no cause for alarm. What does ring the alarm is arrogance, prejudice and hatred," he said.

President Xi said containing coronavirus is the most important task before the world, and also whatever it takes, all must work together towards reviving the global economy.

He called for scaling up global cooperation, including for vaccine distribution in all countries.

China will work towards expanding economic cooperation and further opening up its economy and the pandemic should not be an excuse for reversing the gains of globalisation, he said.

The Chinese president also called for closing the divide between developed and developing countries.

"Equal rights, equal opportunities and equal rules should be strengthened so that all countries will benefit from the opportunities and fruits of development," he said.

Asserting that China believes in resolving all disputes through mutual dialogue, he said China will further deepen South-South Cooperation and will pursue friendly and cooperative relations with all countries.

Urging everyone to work towards "one shared future for humanity", he said, "We need to stand united and work together. We have seen time and again, that together with our neighbours we all prosper and going alone is never beneficial. Let multilateralism light our way."
PTI
TAGS: #China #World Economic Forum #World News #Xi Jinping
first published: Jan 25, 2021 06:32 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Tata may team up with CSIR for Moderna vaccine launch; Could a smell test screen people for COVID-19?

Coronavirus Essential | Tata may team up with CSIR for Moderna vaccine launch; Could a smell test screen people for COVID-19?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.