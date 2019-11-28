Panasonic to sell its chipmaking business to Taiwan's Nuvoton Tech: Report

Panasonic will also divest three Japanese chipmaking facilities of TowerJazz Panasonic Semiconductor, a joint venture with Israel's Tower Semiconductor, according to the report.
Japan's Panasonic Corp will sell its loss-making semiconductor business to Taiwan's Nuvoton Technology, a Nikkei Asian Review reported on Thursday.
The ongoing U.S.-China tariff war has impacted chipmakers already grappling with oversupply.
First Published on Nov 28, 2019 08:00 am