App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 25, 2019 09:30 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Panasonic may upgrade Japan plant to make advanced Tesla batteries: Source

Panasonic, currently the exclusive battery cell supplier for Tesla, produces cells for the EV maker at their joint plant in the U.S. state of Nevada - the so-called Gigafactory - as well as at two plants in Japan.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Panasonic Corp may upgrade one of its battery plants in Japan to produce advanced-format battery cells for Tesla Inc if needed by the U.S. electric vehicle (EV) maker, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

Panasonic, currently the exclusive battery cell supplier for Tesla, produces cells for the EV maker at their joint plant in the U.S. state of Nevada - the so-called Gigafactory - as well as at two plants in Japan.

The Japanese plants handle cylindrical lithium-ion "18650" cells, used to power Tesla's Model S and Model X vehicles, whereas the Nevada plant produces the newer, higher-energy density "2170" cells for the mass-market Model 3 sedan.

The Japanese production lines would only need minor changes to switch to 2170 cells from the 18650, said the person, who declined to be identified as the matter was private.

related news

Japan's Nikkan Kogyo newspaper reported on Wednesday that the upgrade could take place in this financial year ending March 2020.

Panasonic in a statement said nothing has been decided.

The development comes after Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk said Panasonic had been "a constraint on Model 3 output since July". Panasonic's Nevada output is 24 gigawatt-hours (GWh), Musk tweeted this month, as opposed to the planned 35 GWh capacity.

Panasonic said it had completed installation of its equipment for a Nevada capacity of 35 GWh by the end of March 2019, but that not all the installed equipment is in full operation.
First Published on Apr 25, 2019 09:22 am

tags #Electric Vehicle #Japan #Panasonic Corp #Tesla #World News

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Ranveer Singh teaches Khali bali step to Shikhar Dhawan and the result ...

Game Of Thrones Season 8 episode 3: HBO teases fans with new stills of ...

Avengers: Endgame leaked on Tamilrockers hours ahead of release

Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar to sport 'fake breasts' in Saand Ki A ...

Alia Bhatt doing aerial yoga with BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor is oddly c ...

Shah Rukh Khan to play the antagonist in Atlee Kumar's next starring T ...

Nick Jonas' Sucker gets Parineeti Chopra 'into the mood' to shoot her ...

Game Of Thrones: Maisie Williams has a message for those who got awkwa ...

IPL 2019 Highlights: RCB notch their fourth win, move up from bottom s ...

Assam Ex-DGP Spots VVPAT Mismatch, Decides to Not Complain Over Fears ...

ICC World Cup 2019 | Need to Manage My Back With World Cup Approaching ...

UP Board Result 2019: Uttar Pradesh Board to Declare Class 10th, 12th ...

Sachin Tendulkar Celebrates His 46th Bithday With Fans; See Pics

Assam’s 1st Transgender Judge Forced to Vote Under ‘Male’ Catego ...

After Airtel Digital TV, Dish TV and D2H Get TRAI Notice For Flouting ...

UP Board Result 2019: Uttar Pradesh Board to Announce Class 12 Result ...

UP Board Result 2019: How to Check UPMSP Uttar Pradesh 10th, 12th Resu ...

UP Board Class 12 Inter Result 2019 to be Declared by Uttar Pradesh Bo ...

Election campaigns: Being offensive gets noticed

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: From slums to A-list actors' bungalows, here's a ...

RBI divests entire stake in NHB, Nabard to government for Rs 1,470 cro ...

Madras High Court overturns TikTok ban: Here’s what happened in the ...

WHO recommends one-hour maximum screen time per day for under-5 childr ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex opens flat, Nifty holds 11,700 ahead of ...

Asian shares dip; euro weighed by sagging German business morale

Top brokerage calls for April 25: Deutsche Bank bullish on Ultratech C ...

Oil prices fall as soaring US supply offsets tighter Iran sanctions

Sri Lanka blasts expose flaws in organisational culture of country's s ...

'Congress ready for Delhi tie-up with AAP': Rahul Gandhi's proposal on ...

Steady rise in Child Sex Ratio in Haryana's Jhajjar gives BJP ammo to ...

Game of Thrones season 8: New stills from episode 3 tease impending ba ...

Agricultural crisis: Why BJP's poll promise of doubling farmers’ inc ...

Premier League: Manchester City raise the bar against rivals United to ...

The Kolis, one of the oldest fishing communities of Mumbai, face an un ...

Romi Konkani: The story of a Goan script, born out of Portuguese influ ...

Redmi Y3 Review: A great overall budget package that shines on the sel ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.