Last Updated : Nov 22, 2019 08:05 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Panasonic has no plans for new Tesla battery plant in China: CEO

"We don't have any plans at the moment to set up a production site in China for Tesla's Chinese business," CEO Kazuhiro Tsuga told reporters at a strategy briefing on Friday.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Panasonic Corp has no plans to build a new battery plant for Tesla Inc in China, the Japanese company's chief executive said, as it struggles to make profits from its existing battery business with the electric vehicle maker.

"It is up to Tesla to decide whether it would use Chinese-made batteries from other manufacturers or get batteries from our Gigafactory 1 (in Nevada)," he said.

The comments reflect Panasonic's growing caution about its joint battery business with Tesla, which has yet to show sustained profits. Tsuga earlier this year admitted he underestimated risks associated with Tesla.

Reuters has reported that Tesla is in advanced talks with South Korea's LG Chem Ltd to source batteries for vehicles to be made in its Shanghai plant.

First Published on Nov 22, 2019 07:58 am

tags #China #Kazuhiro Tsuga #Panasonic #Tesla #World News

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

