Palestinians fire rockets, Israel hits Gaza, days after US call for calm

PTI
Feb 02, 2023 / 02:20 PM IST

With no reports of serious casualties, the exchange followed a familiar pattern that signalled neither side was seeking a wider conflict.

Israeli aircraft struck in Gaza on Thursday in response to Palestinian rocket fire, days after the United States urged all sides to calm escalating violence.

Separately, Israel, which collects taxes on behalf of the Palestinian Authority (PA), would use 100 million shekels ($29.38 million) from PA funds to compensate victims of Palestinian militant attacks, against stipends the PA pays to assailants' families, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said.

There was no immediate comment from the PA.