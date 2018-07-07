App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jul 07, 2018 07:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pak's National Security Committee reviews plan to fulfil obligations made to FATF

Finance Minister Shamshad Akhtar gave a detailed presentation to the participants about the deliberations during the last month meetings of FATF and International Co-operation Review Group held in Paris.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Pakistan's top civil-military body today reiterated its commitment to fulfill obligations made to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to combat money-laundering and terror financing.

A meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC), chaired by Prime Minister Justice (retd) Nasirul Mulk, discussed the details of the Action Plan and the way forward.

The Committee "appreciated" the efforts of the Finance Minister and her team at the forum, an official statement said. The meeting also reviewed the overall economic situation in the country.

Finance Minister Shamshad Akhtar gave a detailed presentation to the participants about the deliberations during the last month meetings of FATF and International Co-operation Review Group held in Paris.

related news

"The participants reiterated a firm commitment to fulfilment of obligations regarding combating money-laundering and terror financing,” according to a statement.

In a blow to Pakistan, the FATF has placed it on the grey list for failing to curb anti-terror financing despite Islamabad submitting a 26-point action plan and launching a concerted diplomatic effort to avert the decision.

The decision was taken last month at the global financial watchdog FATF's plenary session in Paris where Finance Minister Akhtar represented Pakistan.

The FATF is an inter-governmental body established in 1989 to combat money laundering, terrorist financing and other related threats to the integrity of the international financial system.
First Published on Jul 7, 2018 12:28 am

tags #FATF #Financial Action Task Force (FATF) #Pakistan #Paris #Shamshad Akhtar

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.