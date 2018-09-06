Pakistan's top anti-graft body files corruption case against former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani

Pakistan's top anti-graft body filed a corruption case against former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani over the misuse of authority Thursday and approved inquiries against Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, according to media reports.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi filed the case against Gilani, former information secretary Farooq, former public information officer Saleem and others, Geo TV reported.

In its notification, the NAB said that the accused ran an illegal marketing campaign for Universal Services Fund as a result of which the national exchequer suffered a loss of Rs 128 million, the channel said.

Gilani, 66, served as 18th prime minister from March 2008 until his disqualification and ouster by the Supreme Court in April 2012. He currently serves as the vice-chairman of the central executive committee of the opposition Pakistan Peoples Party.

On Wednesday, the NAB approved action against Defence Minister Khatak, Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani and Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar in cases of corruption, misuse of authority and assets beyond known source of income, it said.

The anti-graft body did not give details of inquiries and investigations, which were initiated against top politicians, cabinet minister and constitutional office holders, saying it could not be shared in the light of the decision of the Supreme Court.

Citing sources, The News said that the inquiry against Khattak was approved for alleged corruption and misuse of authority in illegally leasing forest land of 275 acres of land in Malam Jabba to a group of companies.

Defence Minister Khattak previously served as the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province from 2013 to 2018.

The NAB approved inquiry against Durrani for his alleged involvement in illegal appoints and corruption in the construction of new building of Sindh Assembly. He is also charged with accumulating assets beyond known means of income, the paper said.