Pakistan's Supertech: Nation's apex court orders demolition of 15-storey Nasla tower in Karachi

A few weeks after Supreme Court here directed that the two 40-storey twin towers in Noida be demolished, Pakistan’s apex court has dismissed a review petition against its earlier order to demolish a 15-storey building in Karachi, the Dawn daily reported on September 23.

The three-judge bench on September 22 directed the Karachi commissioner to start demolishing the tower after one month in order to grant some time to the occupants already residing in the building.

In June, Pakistan’s SC bench had ordered the demolition of the building as a part of it had encroached on a land meant for a service report, the daily said.

The builder of the tower, known as the Nasla tower, had filed a review petition on the matter. He had argued through his counsel that the building had not encroached upon the service road and that of the 1,044 square yards, 780 square yards were allotted and the remaining area had also been obtained by him after paying the authorities as 23 other plot owners did.

He had said that the area in excess to allotment land neither belonged to any government authority nor private party, the report added.

The bench in its earlier order had ruled that, “After examining the entire record and scrutinising the reports submitted by all concerned agencies and departments, we are in no manner of doubt that the tower in question (Nasla Tower) has indeed been constructed on encroached land which amongst other things has also blocked a service road.”

It had also directed the builders to refund the amount to registered buyers of residential and commercial units within three months, the daily reported.

A few days ago, a video showing the demolition of 15 buildings in China had gone viral. According to media reports, 15 skyscrapers were demolished all at once in China’s Kanming city. The projects could not be completed even after eight years.

According to China’s Xinhua news, there were about 4.6 tonnes of explosives that were stored at 85,000 different blasting points which were set around the building.

Few years ago, there were reports that officials in China had ordered the demolition of a 1,000 sq ft rock-covered roof-top villa built atop a 26-story building in Beijing by a wealthy man after neighbours raised security concerns.

On August 31 the Supreme Court of India had observed in the Supertech matter that there was collusion between Noida Authority and the builder in the construction of 40-storey twin towers in Noida, and ordered the demolition of the structures located in Sector 93A within three months. The court had also held that the construction violated the minimum distance requirement and had been built illegally without taking the consent of the individual flat owners as required under the UP Apartment Act.

In September 2019, the apex had ordered demolition of the four residential buildings, comprising 15 storeys and around 400 flats built on the coastal zone of Kochi's Maradu area, and directed the Kerala government to disburse Rs 25 lakh each as interim compensation to each of the homeowners. The towers were demolished in 2020.