 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Pakistan's special forces storm counter-terrorism centre, kill all terrorists; hostages freed

PTI
Dec 20, 2022 / 07:10 PM IST

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif confirmed that "all the terrorists" of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) who had taken hostages at a Counter-Terrorism Depart­ment centre in Bannu were killed in an operation conducted by the Pakistan Army.

Representative image: (Source: AP)

Pakistan Army's special forces on Tuesday stormed a counter-terrorism centre in the restive Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province and killed "all the terrorists" who had taken hostages after negotiations between the government and the Taliban militants failed to resolve the nearly two-day-long standoff.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif confirmed that "all the terrorists" of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) who had taken hostages at a Counter-Terrorism Depart­ment centre in Bannu were killed in an operation conducted by the Pakistan Army.

The government tried to negotiate with the militants to end the hostage crisis but after failed efforts, commandos from the Pakistan Army's Special Services Group (SSG) stormed the compound.

"This operation was initiated on December 20 at 12:30 pm by the Special Service Group and all terrorists were killed," Asif said while speaking on the floor of the National Assembly.

He said that 33 terrorists were under arrest at the CTD compound and one of them had managed to snatch a gun from an employee after hitting him in the head with a brick.

The defence minister said that two commandos were killed while over a dozen were injured during the operation.