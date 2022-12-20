 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pakistan's security officials launch major operation to flush TTP militants and free hostages

PTI
Dec 20, 2022 / 03:28 PM IST

Pakistan's security officials launched a major operation on Tuesday by storming a counter-terrorism centre in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to flush out Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants who held several people as hostages for over two days.

The standoff began on Sunday when an arrested TTP militant, who was being interrogated at the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) police station inside the Bannu Cantonment, snatched an AK-47 from the police and opened fire.

He then freed other wanted militants being held at the building and together they took control of the compound.

They also took several policemen as hostages.

The TTP remains steadfast with the demand of wanting a safe passage of its prisoners either to Afghanistan.

Pakistan's security officials embarked on a major offensive to flush TTP militants from Bannu CTD Police Station compound, media reports said.