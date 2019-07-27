App
World
Last Updated : Jul 27, 2019 10:11 AM IST | Source: PTI

Pakistan's PM Imran Khan's outfit during US trip sparks controversy

A designer from Islamabad claimed that he had designed Khan's dress for his meeting with the US president.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A controversy has erupted over Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's outfit which he wore during his meeting with US President Donald Trump after a luxury designer claimed that it was his creation. Khan met Trump at the White House wearing a navy blue Shalwar Kameez and his favourite black Peshawari chappal.

His traditional attire during his visit to the White House captured the attention of many and became a talking point on the social media, The Nation reported.

A designer from Islamabad claimed that he had designed Khan's dress for his meeting with the US president.

Later, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari rubbished the claims and said that the First Lady – Bushra Bibi – bought all the clothes and got them stitched from a local tailor.

"The PM has never been interested in designers or worn them, especially for his simple shalwar kameez. The First Lady bought all the cloth and got it stitched from a simple local tailor. Whichever designer is trying to claim credit for it is not only a liar but a cheat," tweeted Zulfi Bukhari.
First Published on Jul 27, 2019 10:05 am

