App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Oct 19, 2018 04:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pakistan's PM Imran Khan to attend Saudi investment conference

The Foreign Office said Prime Minister Khan will visit Riyadh on October 23 on the special invitation of Saudi King Salman to participate in the three-day 'Future Investment Initiative' conference touted as 'Davos in the desert'.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Imran Khan will attend a high-profile investment conference in Saudi Arabia next week, Pakistan Foreign Office announced Friday, amid a string of cancellations from top global business leaders over the mysterious disappearance of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The Foreign Office said Prime Minister Khan will visit Riyadh on October 23 on the special invitation of Saudi King Salman to participate in the three-day 'Future Investment Initiative' conference touted as 'Davos in the desert'.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan's participation on the first day of the conference is aimed at projecting Pakistan's economic and investment potential and the Prime Minister's vision of the country in the five years to come," it said.

The Prime Minister's participation in the conference signifies our solidarity with the Kingdom in its efforts to become emerging hub of international business and investment, the statement said.

related news

The announcement comes a day after US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he had decided against attending the conference.

"Just met with Donald Trump and Secretary Pompeo and we have decided, I will not be participating in the Future Investment Initiative summit in Saudi Arabia," he tweeted.

Mnuchin joined a long list of top US and global leaders, corporate executives and International Monetary Fund and World Bank officials in opting out of the conference following the disappearance of 60-year-old Khashoggi that has sparked global outrage.

Saudi Journalist Khashoggi, a well known critic of the Saudi Crown Prince has not been seen since October 2 when he entered Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul. He is feared to have been killed inside the mission.

Britain's Trade Minister Liam Fox, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire and Dutch Finance Minister Wopke Hoekstra have also pulled out of the conference.

The conference is part of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's plan to transform the oil-dependent economy.

JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon and the heads of America's top investment firms — Blackrock and Blackstone — are among the leading figures who have decided to stay away.

Top executives at Ford, MasterCard (MA) and Google have also pulled out, besides the CEOs of Europe's top banks — HSBC, Credit Suisse and Standard Chartered.

The conference aims to host leading businesspersons, investors, corporate giants, representatives of hi-tech industry and major media outlets at one platform.

Prime Minister Khan will also call on King Salman and meet the Crown Prince Muhammad and discuss matters of mutual interest, the Foreign Office said.

Khan, who assumed office in August, last toured Saudi Arabia on September 18 and met King Salman.
First Published on Oct 19, 2018 04:05 pm

tags #Imran Khan #Pakistan #Saudi investment conference #World News

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.