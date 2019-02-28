App
Last Updated : Feb 28, 2019 03:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pakistan's Peshawar High Court judge ambushed on way to court; critical

PTI
Representative image
A senior judge of Pakistan's Peshawar High Court has been battling for his life after being ambushed on his way to court by some bike-borne gunmen on February 28, police said.

The assailants opened indiscriminate fire at the vehicle of Justice Muhammad Ayub Marwat in the upscale Hayatabad area when he was going to the court, senior police officer Wasim Riaz said.

The judge and his driver, who was also injured in the incident, were rushed to hospital in a critical condition, he said.

Lawyers in Peshawar staged a demonstration against the attack and called for a strike.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, police added.
